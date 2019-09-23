Augustine Asset Management Has Cut Position in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by $429,857; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Maple Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $6.08 Million

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 84,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, down from 89,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co (Mrk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.71 million shares traded or 131.96% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase llB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Soliticor General urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF); 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – STUDY’S SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL ALSO IS NOT EXPECTED TO REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Merck & Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRK)

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 79,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,526 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, down from 91,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 9.50 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom-Qualcomm saga comes to an abrupt end; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 13/03/2018 – Real Time Economics: Inflation in Focus | Trump Kills Qualcomm Deal | U.S. Allies Speak Softly on Trade; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom’s proposed Qualcomm buyout, citing national security concerns; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS TELLS BROADCOM IT’S IN VIOLATION OF INTERIM ORDER – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei Could Reach Resolution Soon; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Bloomberg News reports the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has been asked to hasten the deal’s review as well as Qualcomm’s plans to protect local companies; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Profit Surges in First Report After Qualcomm Deal Withdrawal

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 17.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $145.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 2,921 shares to 40,067 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.