Augustine Asset Management Has Cut Its Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (TSM) Position as Stock Value Rose; As Louisiana (LPX) Market Valuation Declined, U S Global Investors Decreased by $398,400 Its Stake

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Louisiana (LPX) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, down from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Louisiana for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 2.01 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (TSM) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 13,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,466 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 150,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 6.46M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 169,465 shares to 370,623 shares, valued at $18.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinopec Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Reilly Fin Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 222 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). 1,223 are owned by Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership. Advsr Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 1,029 shares. Regions Financial holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 4.97M shares. James Inc holds 41,388 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership accumulated 33,027 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 35,069 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc invested in 695,287 shares or 0.21% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru owns 920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 6,492 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 70.37% or $0.76 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LPX’s profit will be $39.50M for 20.46 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.15% EPS growth.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU) by 43,023 shares to 87,273 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc (Tpr).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06B for 24.19 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.