Augustine Asset Management Has Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Position by $504,293; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Valuation Declined, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Cut Its Position by $53.12 Million

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 57.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 817,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 616,048 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.05 million, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.3. About 243,440 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 4,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,146 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 42,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $114.16. About 1.06 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 150 points, led by JP Morgan; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Independent Board Chairman, Vesting for Govt Service; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 2.20M shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd, New York-based fund reported 11.28 million shares. Blue Fin Capital holds 1.1% or 20,629 shares. Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 30,853 shares. Miller Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,050 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Trust has 127,031 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 641,242 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Renaissance Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) has 0.97% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, Japan-based fund reported 47,881 shares. Amer Inv has 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,904 shares. 71,308 are owned by Nomura. Cornerstone Advsr owns 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,000 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited stated it has 14,695 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.25 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s how many points a U.S.-China trade deal is worth to the S&P 500, according to J.P. Morganâ€™s top strategist – MarketWatch” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “J. Crew taps banks for IPO of apparel business Madewell: sources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (NYSE:COG) by 47,875 shares to 99,869 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX) by 6,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc (Tpr).

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 112,794 shares to 116,158 shares, valued at $9.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 231,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.46% or 16,000 shares. Chemical Bank & Trust holds 0.16% or 21,944 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj owns 3,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested in 45,944 shares. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc holds 0.24% or 3,373 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). James Inv Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 400 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Oarsman Cap invested in 6,768 shares. Lifeplan Fincl owns 27 shares. Natixis accumulated 474,826 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 26,487 shares. Thomas White Interest Limited holds 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 5,325 shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead (GILD) Teams Up With Nurix for Cancer and Other Drugs – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Facebook, Gilead, Disney, Grubhub and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Inks Deal With Carna Biosciences for Immuno-Oncology – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.