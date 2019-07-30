Augustine Asset Management Has Boosted Tempur Sealy International (Tp (TPX) Position by $373,806; Antero Resources (AR) Shareholder Warburg Pincus Decreased Its Holding by $140.12 Million

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (TPX) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 17,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International (Tp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 579,063 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11M, down from 33.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 16.65M shares traded or 93.60% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -125.64% negative EPS growth.

