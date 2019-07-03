Augustine Asset Management Decreased Intel (Intc) (INTC) Position; Ducommun Has 1.11 Sentiment

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased Intel Corp (Intc) (INTC) stake by 12.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 12,332 shares as Intel Corp (Intc) (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Augustine Asset Management Inc holds 83,611 shares with $4.49M value, down from 95,943 last quarter. Intel Corp (Intc) now has $215.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 15.38 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon

Ducommun Inc (DCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 49 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 44 sold and reduced their equity positions in Ducommun Inc. The funds in our database reported: 9.28 million shares, up from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ducommun Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 37 Increased: 33 New Position: 16.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated for 595,468 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 45,230 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wilen Investment Management Corp. has 0.88% invested in the company for 26,914 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.81% in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Llc, a New York-based fund reported 247,850 shares.

Analysts await Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 51.35% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.37 per share. DCO’s profit will be $6.44M for 20.26 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Ducommun Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 83,705 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) has risen 54.95% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Appoints Stephen Oswald as Chairman of its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DUCOMMUN BUYS CERTIFIED THERMOPLASTICS CO., LLC; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun: Restructuring on Track; 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END; 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $521.89 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems (SS). It has a 38.05 P/E ratio. The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies.

More notable recent Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “VersaCore Compositeâ„¢ Reaches Production Milestone for Airbus A320 Nacelle Component Award – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Increased An Energizing 188% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.67 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased Alcoa (Aa) stake by 13,024 shares to 29,504 valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX) stake by 6,558 shares and now owns 23,859 shares. Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU) was raised too.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel remains weak after trade deal – analysts – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Advisors Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,900 shares. Putnam Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.79M shares. Agf Investments accumulated 245,309 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 1.34% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Braun Stacey Associate holds 1.08% or 303,702 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.36% or 31,130 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Meristem Family Wealth Llc owns 4,467 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability reported 89,761 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 343 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 1.63% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 75,334 shares. Monetary Mngmt stated it has 39,095 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Leavell holds 0.49% or 81,340 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 0.7% or 80,462 shares.