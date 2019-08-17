Augustine Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Citigroup (C) (C) by $344,162; First Manhattan Company Boosted Stake in Standex Intl (SXI) by $3.00 Million as Stock Value Rose

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Standex Intl Corp (SXI) by 1151.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 41,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.10% . The hedge fund held 44,725 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 3,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Standex Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 67,894 shares traded. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 31.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 15/03/2018 – Standex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Standex Announces 215th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Standex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – STANDEX 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.11, EST. $1.21; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 08/03/2018 Standex Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15-16; 23/04/2018 – DJ Standex International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXI); 10/04/2018 – Standex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) (C) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 89,413 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 94,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (C) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38M shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Citi Wins Top Honours in Global Custodian Awards; 21/03/2018 – Citi Raises Base Rate; 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – Follow Citigroup’s Analyst Conference Call in Real Time: TOPLive; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters

