Augustine Asset Management Cut Intel (Intc) (INTC) Position; Cti Biopharma (CTIC) Sellers Increased By 15.31% Their Shorts

Cti Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) had an increase of 15.31% in short interest. CTIC’s SI was 949,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.31% from 823,000 shares previously. With 408,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Cti Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s short sellers to cover CTIC’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.0232 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7368. About 202,634 shares traded. CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has declined 79.41% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CTIC News: 30/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — MyndYou/; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 2.4% Position in CTI BioPharma Corp; 18/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Aquestive Therapeutics/; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.4% Position in CTI BioPharma Corp; 14/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Pareteum Corporation/; 13/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Tianhai Investment/; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./; 25/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Autotrader/; 21/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — Cronos Group Inc./; 05/03/2018 /C O R R E C T I O N — Thermostat Recycling Corporation/

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased Intel Corp (Intc) (INTC) stake by 12.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 12,332 shares as Intel Corp (Intc) (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Augustine Asset Management Inc holds 83,611 shares with $4.49 million value, down from 95,943 last quarter. Intel Corp (Intc) now has $229.89B valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 21.69 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $42.72 million. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 14.59 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity. Shenoy Navin also sold $85,114 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 25 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, May 10. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $5600 target. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $50 target. Bank of America maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, February 25 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Sell” on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Friday, April 26 report.