Augustine Asset Management Cut By $363,580 Its Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) Position; ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Had 4 Bulls

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) stake by 23.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 10,388 shares as Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT)’s stock declined 4.91%. The Augustine Asset Management Inc holds 32,915 shares with $1.17M value, down from 43,303 last quarter. Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) now has $26.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 82,486 shares traded or 13.48% up from the average. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 1.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 04/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom 1Q Net Profit NT$8.73B Vs NT$9.59B; 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom’s April Subscriber Numbers (Table); 12/03/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Feb Rev NT$17.95B Vs NT$17.77B; 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Apr Rev NT$17.31B Vs NT$18.55B; 08/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Upgrades to VCAS Ultra from Verimatrix to Secure New Premium UHD/4K Services; 10/04/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MARCH SALES FALL 3.05% Y/Y :2412 TT; 28/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Jumps 4.8%; 13/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MAY APPLY FOR TAIWAN ONLINE-BANK LICENSE: EDN; 10/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom’s March Subscriber Numbers (Table); 27/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM TO BUILD DESIGN CENTER FOR NT$12B: COMM. TIMES

Among 4 analysts covering ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ArQule has $9 highest and $6.75 lowest target. $7.69’s average target is -16.95% below currents $9.26 stock price. ArQule had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Thursday, March 7. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6.75 target in Friday, March 8 report. See ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) latest ratings:

11/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

24/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $6.75 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ArQule (ARQL) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ArQule (ARQL) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes ArQule (ARQL) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate ArQule (ARQL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) CEO Paolo Pucci on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock increased 4.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 1.81 million shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE