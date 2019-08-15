Augustine Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK); As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Harvest Capital Strategies Has Cut Its Stake by $500,000

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $122.86. About 717,737 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 19,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.34% . The institutional investor held 66,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 47,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 89,573 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 12.50% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoetis Inc. – The Value And Price Relationship Appears Unhealthy – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited owns 143,517 shares. Synovus holds 0.05% or 30,498 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Limited Co accumulated 148,922 shares. Cwm Llc reported 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc invested 0.23% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Amer Natl Insur Tx has 85,795 shares. 4,384 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 92,786 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 474,040 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.19% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 507,032 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 25 shares. Michigan-based Bluestein R H And has invested 1.1% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). L & S stated it has 9,587 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 8,080 shares to 89,261 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 4,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,146 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (Ecl) (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Telekomunikasi Indonesia: Prime Beneficiary Of The Fast-Growing Indonesian Cellular Industry – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2017, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form N-CSRS VANGUARD STAR FUNDS For: Apr 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Screener: Companies With Low PE, Cash And Low Or Zero Debt – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2013. More interesting news about Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telekomunikasi Indonesia: Valuation Premium Might Not Sustain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.