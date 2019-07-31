Augustine Asset Management Boosted Its Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) Holding by $387,985; Market Value Declined; Skba Capital Management Holding in Centurylink (CTL) Upped as Stock Value Declined

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 211,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 757,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 545,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 9.24M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (GILD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 52,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 9.24M shares traded or 48.41% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (NYSE:TSM) by 13,529 shares to 137,466 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (NYSE:CHT) by 10,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,915 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (Amgn) (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 45,970 shares to 478,410 shares, valued at $19.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 35,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,388 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

