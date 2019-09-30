AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) Reaches $3.80 1 Year Low; Rodgers Brothers Lowered Its Hershey Co (HSY) Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased Hershey Co (HSY) stake by 35.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 6,833 shares as Hershey Co (HSY)’s stock rose 23.45%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 12,240 shares with $1.64 million value, down from 19,073 last quarter. Hershey Co now has $32.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $155.43. About 208,204 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reports Earnings And Sales That Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Entertainment & Resorts’ new TV solution and Guest Internet aids in creating unique experiences; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds Hershey; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500M in Sustainable Cocoa Strategy by 2030; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 09/03/2018 – HERSHEY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSY); 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Net $350.2M

The stock of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.50 target or 8.00% below today’s $3.80 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $29.13 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $3.50 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.33M less. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 13,139 shares traded. AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About AudioEye, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AEYE) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AudioEye Accelerates Digital Accessibility for the Automotive Industry – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 27, 2019 : LULU, PVH, FIVE, SNX, VRNT, FUL, RMBL, AEYE, PYDS, CTEK, ROSE, RKDA – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Tucson Tech: Fast-growing AudioEye helps clients build disability friendly websites – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.13 million. The firm develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators.

Analysts await AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 31.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by AudioEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $335.33M for 24.29 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Group, New York-based fund reported 2,567 shares. Coastline Trust Comm, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,550 shares. Bryn Mawr stated it has 162,371 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 57,238 shares. Arrow Financial Corp has invested 0.03% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). 13,856 are held by Wallace Cap Mngmt. Pnc Svcs Grp invested in 483,885 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 7,707 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Limited Liability invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Incorporated holds 0.08% or 108,501 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 182,308 shares. Stack Mngmt holds 1.75% or 116,416 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Incorporated, a -based fund reported 11,812 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Com holds 0.1% or 8,819 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc reported 385,413 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. Another trade for 236,780 shares valued at $30.78 million was made by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL on Tuesday, May 21. HERSHEY TRUST CO also sold $918,270 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hershey Completes Acquisition of ONE Brands NYSE:HSY – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hershey: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hershey closes on ONE Brands deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hershey Stock: This Dividend Stock Could Deliver Sweet Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering The Hershey Company Common Stock (NYSE:HSY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. The Hershey Company Common Stock has $17000 highest and $10800 lowest target. $140.70’s average target is -9.48% below currents $155.43 stock price. The Hershey Company Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) rating on Friday, April 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $13000 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 26. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, July 26. UBS upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 26.

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 21,325 shares to 38,450 valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) stake by 12,058 shares and now owns 32,179 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was raised too.