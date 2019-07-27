AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) Analysts See $-0.19 EPS; Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) Has 1.74 Sentiment

Analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, AudioEye, Inc.’s analysts see -32.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 25,242 shares traded. AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 33 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 19 sold and reduced holdings in Timberland Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 4.07 million shares, up from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Timberland Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

The stock increased 2.87% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 6,814 shares traded. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) has declined 13.79% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TSBK News: 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO’S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK; 23/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp, Inc. And South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement For Acquisition Of South Sound Bank; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp 2Q EPS 57c; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TIMBERLAND’S EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSE; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 1.1% Position in Timberland Bancorp/WA; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP IN PACT FOR PURCHASE OF SOUTH SOUND BANK; 24/04/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 25, 2018; 23/04/2018 DJ Timberland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSBK)

More notable recent Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Timberland Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSBK) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Timberland Bancorp’s Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 26% to $0.72 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $227.37 million. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 10.17 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. for 214,971 shares. Westport Asset Management Inc owns 93,093 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opus Capital Group Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 23,827 shares. The California-based Davis Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Gradient Investments Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 20,882 shares.

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $49.76 million. The firm develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators.