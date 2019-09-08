AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

As Communication Equipment companies, AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 16 2.72 N/A 0.54 34.56 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.59 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5%

Volatility & Risk

AudioCodes Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.55 beta. From a competition point of view, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a 0.41 beta which is 59.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AudioCodes Ltd. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AudioCodes Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.4% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.7% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd. has 88.87% stronger performance while Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has -12.99% weaker performance.

Summary

AudioCodes Ltd. beats Wireless Telecom Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.