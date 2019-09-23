AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 16 3.24 N/A 0.54 34.56 RigNet Inc. 9 0.64 N/A -3.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see AudioCodes Ltd. and RigNet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2% RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9%

Risk and Volatility

AudioCodes Ltd. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.55. Competitively, RigNet Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AudioCodes Ltd. are 1.7 and 1.3. Competitively, RigNet Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. AudioCodes Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RigNet Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.4% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares and 88% of RigNet Inc. shares. 40.5% are AudioCodes Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of RigNet Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87% RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd. had bullish trend while RigNet Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AudioCodes Ltd. beats RigNet Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.