Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Stock Price Rose While Navellier & Associates Raised by $1.43 Million Its Position; Whetstone Capital Advisors Increases Position in Attunity LTD (ATTU)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 275.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 110,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 150,421 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 40,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 73,387 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 45,412 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 694,734 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29M, up from 649,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 98,844 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Alpine Associate Management holds 1.03 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 5,500 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset holds 0.28% or 64,298 shares. 259,996 are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited Com. Ameriprise Fincl has 145,868 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 150,219 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 493,265 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) or 160 shares. Herald Invest stated it has 5.69% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 38,300 shares. California-based Dorsey Wright And has invested 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU).

