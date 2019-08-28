Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Has Lowered Stake by $780,585; Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Upped Its Stake

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 60,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 282,255 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 342,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 53,325 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 17,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 820,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.39 million, up from 802,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 1.48 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (EPI) by 65,240 shares to 563,654 shares, valued at $14.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Brazil Small Cap Etf (EWZS) by 37,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold AUDC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Lc reported 105,021 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Bogle Mngmt Lp De owns 60,405 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 29,828 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 2.15 million shares. Cwm Limited Company owns 223 shares. 7,425 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Systematic LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Bank & Trust Of America De owns 3,142 shares. Element Capital Limited Com holds 0.01% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) or 29,626 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 24,800 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) or 10,000 shares. Navellier Associate Incorporated invested 0.32% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 13,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 30,053 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0% or 21,557 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,679 were accumulated by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co. 1,224 are held by Cwm Ltd. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 183,218 shares. Intrust National Bank Na invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cadence Cap Management Ltd Co reported 11,102 shares stake. Smart Portfolios Limited Co invested in 0% or 40 shares. Blue Chip Partners Inc accumulated 6,734 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Waddell & Reed Fincl owns 1.58 million shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com accumulated 32 shares. Epoch Invest Prns Inc has 0.11% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Scout Investments holds 97,145 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Wright Invsts Serv Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Company holds 2,400 shares. Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.25% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 48,424 shares.

