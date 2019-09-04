Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Share Price Rose While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $1.21 Million; Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose While Barnett & Company Has Lifted by $343,800 Its Holding

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $224.07. About 4.13 million shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 786.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 93,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 105,021 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $496.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 133,094 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold AUDC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,736 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Bancorporation Of America De reported 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Jpmorgan Chase has 187,785 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 4,584 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Assocs has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Eam Invsts Ltd Llc holds 67,964 shares. Amer Century Inc holds 239,266 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Sei Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 4,256 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Dorsey Wright, a California-based fund reported 926 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust has invested 0.09% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). 105,021 were accumulated by Taylor Frigon Mngmt Limited Com. Citigroup owns 689 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AudioCodes declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $175.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 17,057 shares to 205,543 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 58,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,029 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F.