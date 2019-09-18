AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Reaches $20.76 After 9.00% Up Move; Accuray Has 1.32 Sentiment

Accuray Inc (ARAY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 62 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 47 sold and decreased equity positions in Accuray Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 64.35 million shares, down from 67.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Accuray Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 30 Increased: 42 New Position: 20.

The stock of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.98% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 153,097 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice ConnectivityThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $603.40 million company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $22.63 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AUDC worth $54.31M more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold AudioCodes Ltd. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 2.74% less from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) or 2,747 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Ameriprise Fin invested in 0% or 18,013 shares. Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) holds 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) or 728 shares. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 19,300 shares. 164,602 are owned by Victory Mgmt Inc. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 404,848 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eam Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) or 45,933 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd stated it has 90,746 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 4,015 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 482,435 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.2% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Sei Investments Company owns 11,771 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Management stated it has 0.07% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Morgan Stanley has 2.08M shares.

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP , converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service well-known provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company has market cap of $603.40 million. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. It has a 37.81 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications.

The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 235,763 shares traded. Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) has risen 10.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ARAY News: 09/05/2018 – Mercy Advances Cancer Care in Missouri with Multi-System, Multi-Hospital Agreement for Accuray Radiation Therapy Systems; 15/05/2018 – Accuray Unveils New Company Website Reflecting Industry-Leading Patient-First Cancer Treatment Innovation and Care; 22/05/2018 – Accuray CyberKnife® Customer Achieves Top Score in Multiple Brain Metastases TROG 2018 Treatment Plan Study; 30/05/2018 – New Studies Show the Accuray TomoTherapy® System Provides Greater Precision, Excellent Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoing Total Body lrradiation; 27/03/2018 Erasmus MC Completes First Step in the Evolution of Online Adaptive Radiation Therapy with the CyberKnife® System; 30/05/2018 – New Studies Show the Accuray TomoTherapy® System Provides Greater Precision, Excellent Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoin; 30/05/2018 – NEW STUDIES SHOW THE ACCURAY TOMOTHERAPY® SYSTEM PROVIDES GREATER PRECISION, EXCELLENT CLINICAL OUTCOMES IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING TOTAL BODY IRRADIATION; 17/04/2018 – Accuray to Bring Patient-First Cancer Treatment Innovations to ESTRO 37; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems; 28/03/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO BUY TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS

More notable recent Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accuray’s CyberKnife shows positive results in PACE trial – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Retain Accuray (ARAY) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Accuray Inc (ARAY) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Geisinger Medical Center is First in Pennsylvania to Treat Cancer Patients with Accuray Radixact® System – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Accuray (ARAY) Adds James M. Hindman to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $32,750 activity.

Analysts await Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Accuray Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% negative EPS growth.