Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Holder Eagle Global Advisors Has Cut Holding by $802,100; Korn Ferry (KFY) Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 80.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 78,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 19,335 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, down from 98,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 731,068 shares traded or 67.46% up from the average. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Rev $460.8M; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 69C TO 73C, EST. 67C; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 58C; 12/04/2018 – Korn Ferry CMO Survey: More than Half of Marketers Say They Can’t Make Direct Correlation Between Marketing Efforts and the; 20/04/2018 – DJ Korn/Ferry International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFY); 12/04/2018 – Korn Ferry CMO Survey: More than Half of Marketers Say They Can’t Make Direct Correlation Between Marketing Efforts and the Bottom Line; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q EPS 48c; 06/04/2018 – SoFi Partners with Korn Ferry to Offer New Career Tools to Members; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Trading Activity Surges to More Than 15 Times Average

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 76.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 61,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 19,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267,000, down from 81,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 53,358 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 148,290 shares to 469,927 shares, valued at $60.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 39,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

More notable recent Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Korn/Ferry International Stock Just Dropped 21% – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Betting on the Future: Korn Ferry Research Shows Retail CEO Bonuses are Increasingly Structured to Reflect Industry Volatility – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “David Rossi Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner – Business Wire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Randall Thames Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner – Business Wire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Analysts await Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report earnings on September, 5 after the close. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KFY’s profit will be $43.27M for 12.69 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Korn Ferry for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold KFY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.74% less from 48.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 8,400 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 208,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Seizert Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.12% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 6.49M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 65,177 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,695 shares. Personal Advisors has invested 0.01% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Proshare Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 8,055 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Co reported 105,875 shares stake. Basswood Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) or 42,870 shares. 24,498 were accumulated by Us Financial Bank De. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 38,318 shares. Profund Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.01% or 5,937 shares.

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Motley Fool – 9/1/2019 – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) CEO Shabtai Adlersberg on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Trading At A 28% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold AUDC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Taylor Frigon Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1.13% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 105,021 shares. Cwm Limited Com owns 223 shares. Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 30,053 shares. Systematic Finance Management Lp owns 0.01% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 18,555 shares. Globeflex LP stated it has 282,255 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Blackrock holds 0% or 7,850 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Philadelphia Trust Company holds 71,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc stated it has 12,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 39,024 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Pdts Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 26,718 shares. Navellier Associates Inc stated it has 150,421 shares.