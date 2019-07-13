AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Comparing side by side

Both AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 14 2.76 N/A 0.47 30.54 Polar Power Inc. 5 1.70 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AudioCodes Ltd. and Polar Power Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AudioCodes Ltd. and Polar Power Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 15.2% 7.5% Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -3.8% -3.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AudioCodes Ltd. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Polar Power Inc. is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Polar Power Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AudioCodes Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.1% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares and 12.1% of Polar Power Inc. shares. Insiders owned 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 61.72% of Polar Power Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. -0.28% -9.99% 4.94% 19.98% 98.47% 44.03% Polar Power Inc. 4.82% -5.23% -11.59% -27.5% -27.98% -9.94%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd. had bullish trend while Polar Power Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AudioCodes Ltd. beats Polar Power Inc.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.