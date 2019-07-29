AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AudioCodes Ltd. has 36.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand AudioCodes Ltd. has 40.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has AudioCodes Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 15.20% 7.50% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares AudioCodes Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. N/A 15 30.54 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

AudioCodes Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for AudioCodes Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioCodes Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.44 2.69

The potential upside of the rivals is 88.13%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AudioCodes Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. -0.28% -9.99% 4.94% 19.98% 98.47% 44.03% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

AudioCodes Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, AudioCodes Ltd.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. AudioCodes Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AudioCodes Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

AudioCodes Ltd. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. Competitively, AudioCodes Ltd.’s competitors are 9.93% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

AudioCodes Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AudioCodes Ltd.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors AudioCodes Ltd.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.