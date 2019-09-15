AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Communication Equipment company, AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AudioCodes Ltd. has 34.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand AudioCodes Ltd. has 40.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have AudioCodes Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.50% 8.20% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing AudioCodes Ltd. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. N/A 16 34.56 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

AudioCodes Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio AudioCodes Ltd. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for AudioCodes Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioCodes Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.96 2.71

The potential upside of the rivals is 70.67%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AudioCodes Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

AudioCodes Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, AudioCodes Ltd.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. AudioCodes Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AudioCodes Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

AudioCodes Ltd. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.55. In other hand, AudioCodes Ltd.’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

AudioCodes Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors AudioCodes Ltd.’s competitors beat AudioCodes Ltd.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.