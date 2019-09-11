AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) and Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Comparing side by side

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 16 2.78 N/A 0.54 34.56 Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 1.91 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2% Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -27.2%

Risk and Volatility

AudioCodes Ltd. is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.55 beta. Competitively, Frequency Electronics Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AudioCodes Ltd. Its rival Frequency Electronics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 4.3 respectively. Frequency Electronics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AudioCodes Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AudioCodes Ltd. and Frequency Electronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.4% and 69.2% respectively. Insiders owned 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5% of Frequency Electronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87% Frequency Electronics Inc. -4.35% 2.46% -5.59% 2.44% 55.51% 10%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd. has stronger performance than Frequency Electronics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AudioCodes Ltd. beats Frequency Electronics Inc.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.