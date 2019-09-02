AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Comparison side by side

As Communication Equipment businesses, AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 16 2.65 N/A 0.54 34.56 Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.80 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AudioCodes Ltd. and Extreme Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AudioCodes Ltd. and Extreme Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2% Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2%

Volatility and Risk

AudioCodes Ltd. has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Extreme Networks Inc. has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AudioCodes Ltd. are 1.7 and 1.3. Competitively, Extreme Networks Inc. has 1.3 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. AudioCodes Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Extreme Networks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AudioCodes Ltd. and Extreme Networks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.4% and 81.9%. 40.5% are AudioCodes Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87% Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd. was more bullish than Extreme Networks Inc.

Summary

AudioCodes Ltd. beats Extreme Networks Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.