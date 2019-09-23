AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 16 3.39 N/A 0.54 34.56 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.06 N/A -4.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AudioCodes Ltd. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4%

Risk and Volatility

AudioCodes Ltd. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.55 beta. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s 208.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.08 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AudioCodes Ltd. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. AudioCodes Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.4% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.7% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd. has 88.87% stronger performance while China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has -52.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors AudioCodes Ltd. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.