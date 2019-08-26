AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Contrasting side by side

Both AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 15 2.77 N/A 0.54 34.56 ADTRAN Inc. 15 0.84 N/A 0.02 462.92

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. ADTRAN Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than AudioCodes Ltd. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. AudioCodes Ltd. is currently more affordable than ADTRAN Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2% ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -3%

Risk and Volatility

AudioCodes Ltd. has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ADTRAN Inc. on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AudioCodes Ltd. are 1.7 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor ADTRAN Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2. ADTRAN Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AudioCodes Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.4% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares and 94.5% of ADTRAN Inc. shares. About 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ADTRAN Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87% ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than ADTRAN Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors AudioCodes Ltd. beats ADTRAN Inc.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.