Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 32 -0.49 36.24M -3.79 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 9.50M -0.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 113,498,277.48% -40.8% -37.4% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 670,619,793.87% 18.1% -111.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 while its Current Ratio is 14.3. Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 73.51% and an $49 average price target. Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 244.80%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that vTv Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.3% respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance while vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.