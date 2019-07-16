Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.92 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.3. The Current Ratio of rival Trevena Inc. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a 33.22% upside potential and a consensus price target of $48. Competitively the consensus price target of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 233.33% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Trevena Inc. seems more appealing than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26% respectively. About 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Trevena Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Trevena Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.