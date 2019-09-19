Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Since Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 48.85% for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $49.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.