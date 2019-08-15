Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 while its Current Ratio is 14.3. Meanwhile, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $48, and a 40.76% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.5%. Insiders held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.