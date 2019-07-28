Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 32.9 and its Quick Ratio is 32.9. Provention Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 21.06% at a $48 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.2%. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.