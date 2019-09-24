Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $49, and a 61.08% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.2%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.