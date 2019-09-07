Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.8 and its Quick Ratio is 34.8. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 60.87% for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $49. MediciNova Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average price target and a 149.72% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MediciNova Inc. seems more appealing than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.3%. 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MediciNova Inc.

MediciNova Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.