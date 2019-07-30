Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kura Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.37% and an $48 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 11.6% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.