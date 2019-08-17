Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 while its Current Ratio is 14.3. Meanwhile, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.3 while its Quick Ratio is 39.3. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 41.68% for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $48.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.3%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.