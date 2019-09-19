Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 44.45 N/A -2.74 0.00

Demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $49, with potential upside of 58.58%. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average price target and a 166.67% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Audentes Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.4% respectively. About 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.