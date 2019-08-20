Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

This is a contrast between Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

In table 1 we can see Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 and a Quick Ratio of 14.3. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 40.15% and an $48 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 18.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).