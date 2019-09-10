Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Since Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 396.82 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. On the competitive side is, Geron Corporation which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 57.66% for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $49. Competitively Geron Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.67, with potential upside of 149.66%. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than Audentes Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.