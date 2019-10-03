Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 31 -0.49 36.25M -3.79 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 25 0.00 11.82M -4.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 116,522,018.64% -40.8% -37.4% Cortexyme Inc. 47,854,251.01% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 while its Current Ratio is 14.3. Meanwhile, Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $49, and a 74.44% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 22.4%. 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Cortexyme Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.