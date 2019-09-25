Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

We will be comparing the differences between Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 6.05 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.3. The Current Ratio of rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $49, while its potential upside is 61.34%. Competitively Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 25.96%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.8% respectively. About 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.