Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.56 N/A -0.61 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 and a Quick Ratio of 14.3. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.33% and an $48 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.6%. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 3.1% are ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.