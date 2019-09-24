Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

We will be comparing the differences between Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $49, with potential upside of 54.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 54.7% respectively. 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.