Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 32 -0.49 36.25M -3.79 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 32.86M -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 114,715,189.87% -40.8% -37.4% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 5,622,861,054.07% -80.6% -8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 74.44% and an $49 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.