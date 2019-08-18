Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 41.68%. On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc.’s potential upside is 184.45% and its consensus price target is $22.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.