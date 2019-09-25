Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

We are contrasting Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 22.75 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. On the competitive side is, Assembly Biosciences Inc. which has a 8 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $49, and a 61.34% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 89% respectively. About 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.