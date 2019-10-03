Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 31 -0.49 36.25M -3.79 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 108 -0.67 35.57M -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 116,522,018.64% -40.8% -37.4% Ascendis Pharma A/S 33,029,993.50% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 and a Quick Ratio of 14.3. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 and has 22.3 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 3 3.00

$49 is Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 73.94%. Competitively the average target price of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $173, which is potential 80.51% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ascendis Pharma A/S seems more appealing than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.