Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 and a Quick Ratio of 14.3. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 55.04% at a $48 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.