Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD) Reaches $29.62 After 9.00% Down Move; DATA CALL TECHNOLOGIES (DCLT) Shorts Increased By 27.83%

DATA CALL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:DCLT) had an increase of 27.83% in short interest. DCLT’s SI was 71,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 27.83% from 55,700 shares previously. With 597,200 avg volume, 0 days are for DATA CALL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:DCLT)’s short sellers to cover DCLT’s short positions. It closed at $0.0022 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 130,957 shares traded. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) has risen 5.70% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BOLD News: 08/05/2018 – AUDENTES PROMOTES NATALIE HOLLES TO PRESIDENT & COO; 08/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Announces The Promotion Of Natalie Holles To President And Chief Operating Officer; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 11% of Audentes Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS ARE PLANNED TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO SECOND HALF OF 2020; 08/03/2018 Audentes Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 82c; 09/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 30/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Data at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES – HAVE BEEN TOTAL OF 24 ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED IN ASPIRO, SIX OF WHICH WERE DETERMINED TO BE SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Audentes Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOLD)The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.35B company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $26.95 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BOLD worth $121.14M less.

Data Call Technologies, Inc. provides real-time information/content through digital signage and kiosk networks in the United States. The company has market cap of $343,193. It offers Direct Lynk Messenger service, a real-time information service, which provides a range of up-to-date information for display; and Playlist Ready content products. It currently has negative earnings. The company's software and services enable clients to have control of real-time advertising, news, and other content, including emergency alerts within one or various locations.

Another recent and important Data Call Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCLT) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of January – PR Newswire” on February 06, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Audentes Therapeutics has $5000 highest and $48 lowest target. $49’s average target is 65.43% above currents $29.62 stock price. Audentes Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Leerink Swann. The stock of Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Chardan Capital Markets.

Analysts await Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.08 earnings per share, down 11.34% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.97 per share. After $-1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.93% negative EPS growth.