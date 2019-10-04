Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD) Reaches $27.65 After 8.00% Down Move; Strategic Global Advisors Lowered Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) Position

The stock of Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 152,513 shares traded. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) has risen 5.70% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BOLD News: 08/03/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Audentes Therapeutics, Exits Kindred Health; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors Buys 1.1% Position in Audentes Therapeutics; 02/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Access Event Set By Chardan for Apr. 10; 14/05/2018 – Abeona, Audentes Headline Gene & Cell Therapy Meeting This Week; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Audentes Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 11% of Audentes Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 30/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Data at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – PATIENT 1 HAS ACHIEVED VENTILATOR INDEPENDENCE AND ORAL FEEDINGThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.26B company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $25.44 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BOLD worth $100.48 million less.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) stake by 50.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 46,180 shares as Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT)’s stock rose 2.64%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 45,380 shares with $422,000 value, down from 91,560 last quarter. Mobile Telesystems Pjsc now has $7.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 1.01 million shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q ADJ OIBDA 52.1B RUBLES; 20/03/2018 – MTS MBT.N : VTB CAPITAL LOWERS TO HOLD FROM BUY FOR DRS; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NUMBERS MAY NOT BE COMPARABLE WITH ESTS; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 25/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING OF 35B RUB OF LOANS; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S MTS SAYS AGREES DEBT RESTRUCTURING WITH SBERBANK; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NET 15.4B RUBLES; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SAYS DEMAND FOR BONDS WAS OVER 50B RUBLES

Analysts await Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.08 EPS, down 11.34% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.97 per share. After $-1.01 actual EPS reported by Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.93% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Audentes Therapeutics has $5000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $36’s average target is 30.20% above currents $27.65 stock price. Audentes Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It currently has negative earnings. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar.

