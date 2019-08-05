Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD) EPS Estimated At $-1.09; Compx International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Sellers Increased By 57.69% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) to report $-1.09 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 28.24% from last quarter’s $-0.85 EPS. After having $-1.13 EPS previously, Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -3.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 375,752 shares traded. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) has risen 5.70% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BOLD News: 15/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Access Event Set By Wedbush for Apr. 9; 08/03/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS ARE PLANNED TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO SECOND HALF OF 2020; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES ANNOUNCES CONTINUING POSITIVE DATA FROM FIRST DOSE COHORT OF ASPIRO, A PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF AT132 IN PATIENTS WITH X-LINKED MYOTUBULAR MYOPATHY; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES – HAVE BEEN TOTAL OF 24 ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED IN ASPIRO, SIX OF WHICH WERE DETERMINED TO BE SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS; 09/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, AUDENTES HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $326.1 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Access Event Set By Chardan for Apr. 10; 09/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Audentes Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Announces The Promotion Of Natalie Holles To President And Chief Operating Officer

Compx International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) had an increase of 57.69% in short interest. CIX’s SI was 8,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 57.69% from 5,200 shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Compx International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)’s short sellers to cover CIX’s short positions. The SI to Compx International Inc’s float is 0.5%. The stock decreased 5.72% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 434 shares traded. CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) has risen 22.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CIX News: 20/04/2018 DJ CompX International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIX); 23/05/2018 – REG-COMPX ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 07/05/2018 – CompX International 1Q EPS 30c

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The firm is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It currently has negative earnings. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar.

More notable recent Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “British Prime Minister Johnson promises a bold new Brexit deal – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “McDonald’s Earnings Call Highlights: ‘Street Fight for Market Share’ – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Etsy Earnings: Gross Merchandise Sales Volume Accelerates – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Audentes Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More news for CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) were recently published by: Stockhouse.com, which released: “CI Financial Corp. completes debenture offering – Stockhouse” on July 22, 2019. Quotes.Wsj.com‘s article titled: “NL Stock Price & News – NL Industries Inc. – Wall Street Journal” and published on April 17, 2018 is yet another important article.